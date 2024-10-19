Marcos heads to Jakarta for inauguration of Indonesia’s new president

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Marie Louise Araneta-Marcos traveled to Jakarta, Indonesia to attend the inauguration of President-elect Prabowo Subianto and Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka tomorrow, October 20. This invitation comes from outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Indonesia, and President Marcos’ attendance at the inauguration highlights the enduring friendship between the two nations.

These ties are rooted in strong people-to-people connections and mutual cooperation on various regional matters.

“The President’s attendance in the inauguration also signifies the Philippines’ sincere commitment to further expand and deepen bilateral relations,” Malacañang said in a statement.

Last month, Prabowo included the Philippines in his Southeast Asian tour ahead of his inauguration.

He said that under his term, Philippine-Indonesia relations will become stronger and deeper.

“We have common roots, cultural, historical, and by the fact that we are very close neighbors, it behooves us, I think, to always support each other and to work together closely in all fields,” said Prabowo.

Marcos said Prabowo’s visit indicates growing relations between the two countries “which has been at a very strong level for many, many years, in many aspects whether on people-to-people, political, or diplomatic.”

Indonesia and the Philippines, both founding members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, share a long history of collaboration.

In 2022, shortly after assuming office, Marcos made Indonesia his first outbound state visit. Outgoing Indonesian President Widodo reciprocated with a state visit to the Philippines in January 2024, further strengthening the diplomatic bond between the two countries.