Latest News

Marcos heads to Jakarta for inauguration of Indonesia’s new president

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. meets with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto during a courtesy call at the Malacañang in September. (Photo courtesy: GMA News)

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Marie Louise Araneta-Marcos traveled to Jakarta, Indonesia to attend the inauguration of President-elect Prabowo Subianto and Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka tomorrow, October 20. This invitation comes from outgoing Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Indonesia, and President Marcos’ attendance at the inauguration highlights the enduring friendship between the two nations.

These ties are rooted in strong people-to-people connections and mutual cooperation on various regional matters.

“The President’s attendance in the inauguration also signifies the Philippines’ sincere commitment to further expand and deepen bilateral relations,” Malacañang said in a statement.

Last month, Prabowo included the Philippines in his Southeast Asian tour ahead of his inauguration.

He said that under his term, Philippine-Indonesia relations will become stronger and deeper.

“We have common roots, cultural, historical, and by the fact that we are very close neighbors, it behooves us, I think, to always support each other and to work together closely in all fields,” said Prabowo.

Marcos said Prabowo’s visit indicates growing relations between the two countries “which has been at a very strong level for many, many years, in many aspects whether on people-to-people, political, or diplomatic.”

Indonesia and the Philippines, both founding members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, share a long history of collaboration.

In 2022, shortly after assuming office, Marcos made Indonesia his first outbound state visit. Outgoing Indonesian President Widodo reciprocated with a state visit to the Philippines in January 2024, further strengthening the diplomatic bond between the two countries.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

air taxi

UAE brings flying taxi to London

13 mins ago
M2M 2

M2M to hold comeback concert at Araneta Coliseum, tickets available starting Oct. 26

1 hour ago
Sara Duterte 2

Lawmakers: Duterte diverting attention from questionable fund use

2 hours ago
DOE 2

PH, UAE to forge cooperation on renewable energy

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button