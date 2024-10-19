M2M to hold comeback concert at Araneta Coliseum, tickets available starting Oct. 26

Beloved Norwegian pop duo M2M is reuniting for their first-ever headlining tour, with their much-anticipated comeback concert set for May 1, 2025, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Tickets will be available on Saturday, October 26, at 12 PM via TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets nationwide according to concert producer Wilbros Live.

The duo composed of Marit Larsen and Marion Raven first gained fame in the late ’90s and early 2000s with its catchy pop melodies and relatable lyrics.

It released its debut album, “Shades of Purple,” in 2000, which included hits like “Don’t Say You Love Me” and “Everything You Do.”

The duo became known for harmonious vocals and youthful themes, quickly building a fan base.

M2M’s success led to significant recognition, including nominations for music awards and tours across Europe and North America.

In 2002, after the release of its second album, ‘The Big Room,’ M2M parted ways to pursue solo careers, with both members exploring different musical directions.

The duo’s music continued to resonate with fans, and the songs remained staples of early 2000 pop.

The duo recently released a music video of its hit, “The Day You Went Away,” taking fans down memory lane.