Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

3,845 pass October 2024 Physician licensure exams – PRC

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin54 mins ago

A total of 3,845 out of 6,600 examinees passed the Physician Licensure Examinations held in October 2024, achieving a passing rate of 58.25 percent, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced.

The University of the Philippines-Manila emerged as the top-performing school with the highest passing rate at 96.97 percent, producing 160 out of 165 passers.

Isaac Edron Jones Orig from Davao Medical School Foundation topped the licensure exams with an 89.33 percent rating.

Following closely, Rolter Lorenz Mispeñas Lee from the University of Santo Tomas secured the second place with 89.25 percent rating, while Jerickson Rodney Ngo Cua from the University of the Philippines Manila ranked third with 89.17.

The exams were conducted on October 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2024, at various testing centers across Metro Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

 

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin54 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Ybeth Template 8

MoHAP holds health research governance workshop

25 seconds ago
ANGELICA YULO AND AI AI DELAS ALAS

Comedian Aiai Delas Alas supports Angelica Yulo in her live selling venture

19 hours ago
flood

UAE President approves water dams, canal projects

21 hours ago
Sara Duterte and Bongbong Marcos

Duterte critiques Marcos: ‘He does not know how to be president’

22 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button