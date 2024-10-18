Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President approves water dams, canal projects

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino36 mins ago

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan approves a package of dams and water canal projects in various areas of the country.

This initiative will be successfully implemented under the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Executive Committee of the Initiatives of His Highness the President of the United Arab Emirates.

According to a report by the news state agency WAM, the Committee announces plans to construct nine water dams, nine kilometers in length, and expand two existing ones. They will also build a number of embankment barriers.

Moreover, the project will be finished within 19 months, including the construction of nine water canals to reduce flooding in certain residential areas.

The Committee also states that the projects will involve 13 residential areas, including Shis and Khor Fakkan in Sharjah, Masfout in Ajman, Sha’am and Al Fahleen in Ras Al Khaimah, as well as Mohamed bin Zayed City and the areas of Hail, Qidfa, Murbeh, Dadna, Al Seeji and Ghazimri in Fujairah.

With this project, the UAE will have a stronger infrastructure that copes with climate change and increase water reserves by collecting rainwaters and floodwaters up to 8 million cubic meters.

The UAE continues to enhance its strategic water infrastructure, aligning with the objectives of the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036. Thanks to this project, the country can expect an improvement in the capacity of its water installations.

