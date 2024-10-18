Marcos says meeting Robredo an ‘important step towards reconciliation’

President Bongbong Marcos said that he is “happy” with his brief interaction with former Vice President Leni Robredo in Sorsogon on Thursday, October 17, recognizing the effort made by Senate President Chiz Escudero towards reconciliation.

During his speech after the ceremonial signing of the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Bill in Malacañang today, October 18, Marcos said that Escudero made a crucial step towards political reconciliation.

“Senate President Chiz Escudero, who has taken a very important step towards political reconciliation yesterday, well done. I’m so happy you did that,” Marcos said.

Marcos and Robredo shook hands in a holding area ahead of the inauguration of the Sorsogon Sports Arena. Robredo was with former Senator Bam Aquino during the meet and greet.

Escudero said he invited Robredo to welcome the president, adding that the meeting between Marcos and Robredo was “symbolic.”

“Alalahanin niyo, naglaban-laban kami ng 2016 kung maaalala niyo for vice president. Naglaban sila for president noong 2022. Nanalo si VP Leni noong 2016, nanalo naman si Pangulong Marcos noong 2022. So, kaming tatlo actually may kasaysayan. Para sa akin, symbolic yun dahil sa sports arena kami nagkasama-sama. An odd trio, di ba?” said Escudero.

The senator said the facility is a reminder that, similar to sports, there are losers and winners in the political arena, and people should learn to accept defeat.

Escudero said Marcos and Robredo did not talk.

“Unang hakbang tungo sa paghilom ng kung anumang sugat, anumang hindi pagkakaunawaan. Dahil alalahanin ninyo, anumang debate o pagkakaiba namin ng pananaw ay political, hindi personal,” said Escudero.

Escudero said the original plan was for Robredo to join Marcos onstage during the inauguration, but the former vice president had to return to Naga — where she is running for mayor — for a prior engagement.

In a separate statement, Aquino described the interaction with Marcos as “cordial.” The Aquino and Marcos families also have a history of political feud.