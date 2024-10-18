Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Duterte critiques Marcos: ‘He does not know how to be president’

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino14 seconds ago

Vice President Sara Duterte (left) and President Bongbong Marcos (right). Photo taken in January 2024. Courtesy: ABS-CBN

Vice President Sara Duterte claimed that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. “does not know how to be president.”

ABS-CBN reported that Duterte gave her statement in a press conference. “Hindi ko kasalanan that we’re on this road to hell… Hindi marunong maging presidente ang nakaupo. Kasalanan ko ba ‘yun? Hindi,” Duterte said.

“Kasi kung alam mo naman na may kakulangan ka, bibilisan mo yung gagawin mo para mag-catch up. Hindi ka naman uupo lang doon,” Duterte added.

She also mentioned the President’s supposed ineffectiveness as a leader, saying that it was the reason she left the administration.

The two politicians teamed up and won the May 2022 presidential and vice presidential elections by a landslide.

However, tension soon escalated into a feud between the Marcos and Duterte families. In June, Duterte resigned from Marcos’ Cabinet, stepping down as Vice Chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Subsequently, the Vice President accused the Marcos administration of attempting to undermine her through a House panel investigation into her alleged misuse of funds.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino14 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

poverty hunger 1

More families facing involuntary hunger in Q3

1 hour ago
Chelsea Manalo

Chelsea Manalo stuns in Miss Universe headshot photo

1 hour ago
Police istock

US citizen kidnapped in Zamboanga del Norte

2 hours ago
Ybeth Template 7

Marcos says meeting Robredo an ‘important step towards reconciliation’

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button