Duterte critiques Marcos: ‘He does not know how to be president’

Vice President Sara Duterte claimed that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. “does not know how to be president.”

ABS-CBN reported that Duterte gave her statement in a press conference. “Hindi ko kasalanan that we’re on this road to hell… Hindi marunong maging presidente ang nakaupo. Kasalanan ko ba ‘yun? Hindi,” Duterte said.

“Kasi kung alam mo naman na may kakulangan ka, bibilisan mo yung gagawin mo para mag-catch up. Hindi ka naman uupo lang doon,” Duterte added.

She also mentioned the President’s supposed ineffectiveness as a leader, saying that it was the reason she left the administration.

The two politicians teamed up and won the May 2022 presidential and vice presidential elections by a landslide.

However, tension soon escalated into a feud between the Marcos and Duterte families. In June, Duterte resigned from Marcos’ Cabinet, stepping down as Vice Chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Subsequently, the Vice President accused the Marcos administration of attempting to undermine her through a House panel investigation into her alleged misuse of funds.