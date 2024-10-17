OFWs, students urged to strengthen leadership, empower PH community in UAE

Overseas Filipino workers and student representatives have been called to empower the Filipino community in the UAE by innovating and upskilling as they convene for the Bayanihan Leadership Summit 2024.

The summit, which drew more than 200 attendees from 40 organizations, aims to provide community members with the opportunity to reflect on their leadership roles and promote positive change within their networks.

“It is in these times of rapid change and uncertainty, our ability to adapt, innovate and lead with a purpose is more critical than ever,” said Alfonso Halibas III, chairman of the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi.

“Let us use this platform to strengthen our leadership, empower our community and chart a course of sustainable progress and unity,” he added.

The Leadership Summit 2024, hosted by the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi, featured six keynote speakers who shared insights from their leadership journeys in their respective fields.

Iligan City Mayor Frederick Siao, one of the speakers at the summit, emphasized the importance of focusing on a vision when leading a community, especially for Filipinos abroad.

“We have to focus on the power of vision. Pangalawa, the importance of integrity of a person or the group; and then the strength of collaboration with the stakeholders, the community; the value of persistence, which is very important, and then the necessity of effective communication. These are very important factors in every direction na gustong makuha ng isang individual o isang grupo,” Siao said.

Siao also believes that the Philippines offers numerous opportunities for returning OFWs, particularly in management positions.

“I believe that Philippines, especially Iligan, has all the opportunities for all returning OFWs. I should say, ang administration natin ngayon is also very keen on hiring qualified OFWs with vast experience in leadership, in management positions to help us, to help the administration right now, push for quality or better service for the constituents of Iligan,” he added.

Engaging women and youth in leadership

With the growing number of third-generation Filipinos in the UAE, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver also recognized the achievements of the youth in their respective fields.

“We are seeing a growing number of second- and third-generation Filipinos who have come here, who were born here, and have made this their own country—not just their second country, but because they are citizens of the world,” the ambassador said. “And I’m so glad that there are new young Filipinos making a mark in different fields.”

Meanwhile, Lance Joseph Kosca, an astrophysicist at Khalifa University, shared his journey in pursuing a career in space science at a young age, emphasizing the importance of embracing failures and being willing to work hard.

“You don’t have to be perfect when you’re coming into this kind of jobs. You just have to be putting in the passion, the effort to be able to get there,” Kosca told the student leaders.

Despite initial setbacks, including being fired from a job and facing months of unemployment, Kosca shared how he persevered and landed a role at Khalifa University.

“All of these opportunities came about not because I’m smart… It’s definitely not because I work hard, even though those play a big role. Most of it is because, simply, I said ‘yes,'” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mary Jane Alvero-Al Mahdi, CEO of Geoscience Testing Laboratory, advocated for women’s empowerment in leadership, urging them to embrace confidence in their roles.

“We have to enrich ourselves with knowledge. Now there are a lot of [educational resources], even in the internet, for free. Just give yourself the time to study, train, and also find a mentor,” Al Mahdi said.

Organized by the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi, the Leadership Summit 2024 was held on October 12 at the Abu Dhabi Country Club. Following the summit, the council recognized four leaders and its three top performing organizations during an awards ceremony.