IECEP-KSA-CRC delegates join 6th IECEP GCC Convention, Leadership Summit in Qatar

The Institute of Electronic Engineers of the Philippines – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Central Region Chapter (IECEP-KSA-CRC) has organized delegations to tour the State of Qatar for the 6th IECEP GCC Convention and the 1st Leadership Summit, in support of the Gulf Countries Council and IECEP National.

The tour consists of four teams: Eagle 1, Eagle 2, Eagle 3, and Falcon 1, each contributing to the event’s success.

The delegations

Falcon 1, led by the Immediate Former Governor of IECEP-KSA-CRC Eng. Frederick Roxas, was the advance party to support the convention’s side events from 9-10 October. He was accompanied by Eng. Raymond De Guzman and Eng. Trevor Sabio.

Meanwhile, Eagle 1 was led by Eng. Leo R. Argoso Jr., with team members Eng. Nicolas Garcia, Eng. Ulysses Pacarro, Eng. Cyrus Aguilar, and Eng. Pablo Pinuela who accompanied him.

Eagle 2, was co-captained by Eng. Pablo Pinuela and Eng. Audie Florendo, while Eagle 3 included former Governor Eng. Meynard Pesig, Eng. Emmanuel Yumul, and Eng. Kenneth Vallespin.

Overcoming challenges

Eagle 1 and Eagle 3 departed from Riyadh, with Eagle 1 stopping in Al-Ahsa to transfer Eng. Cyrus Aguilar to Eagle 2. They were faced with logistical challenges, such as the mismatch of requirements for Eng. Pablo. However, the teams showed resilience and adaptability. As a result, Eng. Audi Florendo took over as captain of Eagle 2, ensuring the successful participation of all members in the convention.

Highlight of the event

One of the event’s highlights was the Professional Electronics Engineer Oral Interview, which involved 20 aspirants. Despite initial limitations, the chapter’s efforts increased the number of participants, showcasing the chapter’s dedication to professional development. Among the 20 aspirants interviewed were Eng. Raymond De Guzman & Eng. Trevor Sabio.

The GCC successfully convinced the PRC to allow the Board of Electronics Engineers to conduct a face-to-face oathtaking to be administered by the Board during the event. This was inspired by the Joint Oathtaking Ceremony held in Saudi Arabia, with the support of IECEP-KSA-CRC as the Secretary-General for PPO_CRSA. This resulted in 05 SPLE passers taking their oath during the event.

AER side event and GCC convention

On 11 October, the AER Side Event was successful, receiving the full support of PTC Registration Eng. Romulo Agatep and Former Governor Eng. Emmanuel Yumul. Their contributions ensured the success of the GCC Convention, offering perpetual CPD hours and supporting the AER Conferment. The chapter’s meticulous preparation and quality documentation led to the endorsement of 11 aspirants for conferment, highlighting the caliber of IECEP-KSA-CRC members before the event.

The GCC partnered with PTC Qatar to conduct the same practice after being inspired by the event. This partnership will improve the AER Interview into the much-valued AER Conferment, ever supportive of the GCC Convention and 1st Leadership Summit.

The Chapter routed 04 Conferees to support the event: Eng. Nicolas Garcia, Eng. Ulysses Pacarro, Eng. Cyrus Aguilar, and Eng. Pablo Pinuela.

Eng. Pinuela was allowed by the PTC to be conferred online due to unforeseen circumstances. With this, the GCC achieved 13 AER successful Conferees.

Fellowship and future prospects

Eng. Frederick Roxas, the Immediate Past Governor of IECEP-KSA-CRC, successfully led the Fellowship Night, fostering camaraderie and showing appreciation to the sponsors. The event ended on a positive note, with excitement building for the next summit, which IECEP-KSA-CRC will host in 2026. The chapter’s leadership and innovative spirit continue to inspire and support its members, staying true to their motto: ONE IECEP.

Conclusion

IECEP-KSA-CRC remains a symbol of progress and innovation, consistently upholding its commitment to excellence. With careful planning, resilience, and a strong focus on professional growth, the chapter has set a remarkable example for others to follow. As a leader in the field of electronics engineering, IECEP-KSA-CRC continues to inspire and pave the way for future advancements.