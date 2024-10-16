Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE students to enjoy discounts with RTA’s new nol Student Package

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin6 mins ago

Photo courtesy: RTA/FB

Students in the UAE can expect increased savings on their daily commutes as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) unveiled the new nol Student Package.

This collaboration with the International Student Identity Card (ISIC) Association introduces a single card that offers an array of benefits designed specifically for school and university students in the UAE, with a particular focus on Dubai.

With this package, students can avail of a 50-percent discount on all public transport services operated by RTA, including metro, trams, buses, and marine transport.

Alongside transportation discounts, the nol Student Card offers up to 70 percent off at local and international brands, both within the UAE and overseas. It also serves as a payment option at various retail outlets throughout the UAE.

Students will also receive a personalized international student identification card, integrated with the nol card, which can be requested via the nol Pay app.

Later this year, the nol Student Card will be updated with new features allowing parents to manage their children’s accounts. This will include options to top up balances and monitor their daily expenses.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin6 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Sahatna app AUH courtesy wam

Abu Dhabi launches Sahatna app for easy access to health services

46 mins ago
463336052 968258215346764 1584439689467956128 n

Kim Chiu, Julia Barretto nominated at Asian TV Awards 

58 mins ago
Ybeth Template

Postal ID application resumes

1 hour ago
Drugs istock

Malacañang supports possible reopening of drug war probe

1 hour ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button