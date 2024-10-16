Mylah Roque leaves country amid contempt order from House panel

Mylah Roque, wife of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, left the country on September 3, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed Tuesday, October 15.

Roque was held in contempt by the House Quad Committee and ordered arrested after failing to respond to a subpoena.

According to BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval, a lookout bulletin was issued for her on September 16. Mylah was summoned for allegedly signing a lease with Chinese nationals linked to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) activities.

Despite the investigation, her husband, Harry Roque, remains in the country and is also under a lookout bulletin order.