Mylah Roque leaves country amid contempt order from House panel

Photo courtesy: GMA News/FB

Mylah Roque, wife of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, left the country on September 3, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed Tuesday, October 15.

Roque was held in contempt by the House Quad Committee and ordered arrested after failing to respond to a subpoena.

According to BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval, a lookout bulletin was issued for her on September 16. Mylah was summoned for allegedly signing a lease with Chinese nationals linked to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) activities.

Despite the investigation, her husband, Harry Roque, remains in the country and is also under a lookout bulletin order.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

