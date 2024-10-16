Malacañang supports possible reopening of drug war probe

Malacañang expressed support for the potential reopening of investigations into high-profile killings linked to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs.

“Of course. The reopening of the investigations of the high killings related to the war on drugs should indicate that the Marcos administration places the highest importance on the fair dispensation of justice and on the universal observance of the rule of law in the country,” said Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin when asked if the Marcos administration would back the reinvestigation.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) earlier announced plans to reopen investigations into several cold cases involving local officials killed during the Duterte administration’s aggressive anti-drug campaign.

Among the cases reportedly under review is the 2018 killing of Tanauan City Mayor Antonio Halili, with a police officer implicated as a suspect.

Meanwhile, at the Senate, Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, a close ally of Duterte and former PNP chief, announced plans to initiate a motu proprio investigation into the drug war killings.

He said former President Duterte could be among the resource persons called to testify. Dela Rosa, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, made the announcement following Senator Bong Go’s statement that he is willing to file a resolution for a parallel probe.

Dela Rosa indicated that his investigation would proceed regardless of when Go’s resolution is formally referred to his committee. Asked if Duterte would be invited to the Senate probe, Dela Rosa confirmed that he, along with other former Cabinet members, would likely be called as resource persons.