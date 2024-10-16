Kim Chiu, Julia Barretto nominated at Asian TV Awards 

Kim Chiu and Julia Barretto are bringing Filipino talent to the global stage with their nominations at the 2024 Asian Television Awards (ATA).

Kim Chiu is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Secretary Kimberly Liwanag in “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?”, the Philippine adaptation of the popular South Korean drama of the same title.

She will compete against actresses from across the Asia-Pacific region, including Robyn Malcolm from Australia (After the Party), Zhou Xun from China (Imperfect Victim), and Wu Jin Yan (The Double).

This comes on the heels of Kim’s recent wave of international accolades, including the Outstanding Asian Star award at the 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards and a nomination for Best Female Lead for her role in ‘Linlang’ at the 2024 ContentAsia Awards.

Meanwhile, Julia Barretto has earned her own nod with a nomination for Best Leading Female in a Digital show for her role in Secret Ingredient.

In the series, Julia portrays Maya, an aspiring chef determined to win a cooking competition so she can use the prize money for her mother’s healthcare expenses.

Secret Ingredient is also a contender for Best Original Digital Drama Series, solidifying its place as one of the top digital productions in the region.

This year marks the 29th edition of the Asian Television Awards, which aims to honor excellence in television programming and performance across Asia.

The ATA 2024 will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 29 and 30.