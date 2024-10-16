Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Jasmin Bungay clinches 2nd runner-up title at Miss Globe 2024

Camille Quirino

Courtesy: Bb Pilipinas, Jasmin Bungay/IG

Jasmin Bungay, a former OFW in Dubai, has made all overseas Filipino workers and Filipinos worldwide proud by clinching the title of second runner-up in the Miss Globe 2024 beauty pageant.

During the coronation night on October 15, Bungay was crowned as the second runner-up, while Colombia’s Diana Moreno secured the crown.

During the Q&A program, Bungay was asked: “As technology changes quickly, how can we make sure we keep real human connections and show empathy in our daily lives?”

Bungay answered: “I believe that with the advancement of technology and also with the abuse that is [prevalent] now in the technological world, I believe to be empathic is to live in the moment, to make sure that every moment is treasured, not on the screen, but in real life. Because only when we have real connections, only when we connect with each other face to face, physically, then we can feel each other, and we can [experience] the fullness of life. Thank you.”

Throughout her Miss Globe journey, Bungay’s national costume captivated many, drawing inspiration from the sacrifices of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), especially those in the Middle East.

“Inspired by the nights when OFWs wonder and watch the night sky in the deserts of the Middle East, playing back moments and memories with their families; hoping for the fruition of their sacrifices, of their toiling,” she wrote in her caption.

 

