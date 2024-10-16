Dela Rosa to lead Senate probe on drug war, Duterte may be called as resource person

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa announced that he will initiate a motu proprio investigation into the Duterte administration’s war on drugs, with former President Rodrigo Duterte potentially among the resource persons.

Dela Rosa, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, made the statement after Senator Bong Go expressed willingness to file a resolution for a similar probe, parallel to the House Quad Committee’s investigation.

“It’s definite. We will conduct it during the break, motu proprio, while waiting for Senator Bong Go’s resolution to be referred to my committee,” Dela Rosa said in a phone interview.

When asked if Duterte would be invited to the Senate probe, Dela Rosa confirmed the possibility. “We will invite him, along with other Cabinet members who can serve as resource persons,” he added.

Dela Rosa, a former Philippine National Police chief under Duterte, has yet to inform the former president about the investigation but is confident that Duterte will attend. “I haven’t told him yet, but there’s a high chance he will attend if we extend the invitation.

“It seems he’s more comfortable appearing in the Senate than in the Lower House,” Dela Rosa said. “I don’t think he’ll decline if I invite him.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada emphasized the importance of including Duterte in the investigation to ensure transparency and justice. He noted that former presidents, including his father, Joseph Estrada, have been called to testify in previous Senate inquiries. “The former president’s testimony is vital in uncovering the truth and ensuring justice for all parties affected by the war on drugs,” Estrada said.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel also stressed the need for the Senate to allocate time for the investigation, given the number of deaths during the anti-narcotics campaign. “We must find time for this. The victims and their grieving families deserve serious attention from the Senate,” Pimentel said.

Regarding whether Dela Rosa should lead the investigation, Pimentel left the decision to the Senate president and the plenary.