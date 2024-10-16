Cook the ultimate holiday favorite: BBQ Beef Ribs with Datu Puti and UFC

Filipinos are famous for celebrating the longest holiday season, with festivities kicking off as soon as the so-called “ber” months arrive.

It’s a time filled with joy and laughter, as friends and families come together to create cherished memories and, of course, prepare delicious meals.

In the latest episode of “Masarap at Masayang Kwentuhan with NutriAsia,” host Rain Dimalanta is joined by Mariben Eustaquio, founder and managing director of a business setup company in Dubai. Together, they share the secret to making a beloved dish that graces every Filipino gathering, from simple get-togethers to grand celebrations — BBQ Beef Ribs.

Mariben reveals that the secret is in the marinade, and only by using UFC Banana Sauce, Datu Puti Soy Sauce, and Datu Puti Vinegar, one can achieve perfectly flavored BBQ Beef Ribs.

“Kasi ito talaga ‘yung nagpapalasa sa karne,” said Mariben, who is also a member of the board of directors for a Dubai-based non-profit organization that serves Filipino professionals and the business community.

In making such flavorful, mouthwatering BBQ Beef Ribs, the ingredients they used included 3 lbs of beef short ribs, sliced crosswise into one-inch pieces, along with one tablespoon of brown sugar, the juice of one lime, one teaspoon of garlic powder, one teaspoon of salt, and half a teaspoon of ground black pepper, which they combined with ½ cup each of UFC Banana Sauce, Datu Puti Vinegar, and Datu Puti Soy Sauce to make the marinade.

“Halos lahat ng niluluto ko, lalong lalo na pag marinade, meron talagang sangkap na ganito,” Rain shared, highlighting the essential role these ingredients play in her cooking.

After mixing all the ingredients, they added the beef short ribs.

Mariben shared a tip with the viewers, suggesting that they rub the meat with the marinade sauce to let the flavors penetrate. She then put it aside for a minimum of 30 minutes.

“Pero kung gusto niyo na mas malasa, you can marinate overnight,” she said.

While they waited for the meat to marinate, the two continued their masarap at masayang kwentuhan.

Mariben recounted her journey as a Filipina entrepreneur in the UAE, revealing that her business was established just over three years ago.

“In running a business, there are days and there are moments when you have to be there for the business… I think that’s the joy of an entrepreneur — having the freedom to choose when you can come in and having the freedom to choose when you don’t need to come in,” Mariben said.

After the marination process, it was time to grill the beef ribs until they turned brown and were fully cooked. Basting the meat with the marinade and drizzling a little extra sauce over it also helped in enhancing the flavor.

As the two tasted the pan-grilled BBQ Beef Ribs, Mariben exclaimed how tasty it was, and how she suddenly missed her family back home.

“Mas masarap din talagang kumain kasama ang loved ones natin sa buhay. This recipe really reminds us of that love and warmth ng ating pamilya,” Rain said in agreement.

With NutriAsia, anyone can be sure that any dish – not just BBQ Beef Ribs – that needs a marinade will be bursting with flavor. Whether you’re grilling for a big party of friends or just cooking for your small family, your meals’ taste will surely be elevated. After all, nothing beats celebrating the holidays by bringing loved ones together over great food.