Tolentino lauds progress of COMELEC preparations for OFW voting

Senate Majority Leader Francis “Tol” Tolentino has expressed his support for the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) as it prepares to introduce internet-based voting for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in next year’s midterm elections. This marks the first time that OFWs will have the opportunity to vote online, a significant step towards increasing their participation in the electoral process.

In his regular radio program, “Usapang Tol,” Tolentino received updates from COMELEC Chair George Erwin Garcia, who announced that 1.5 million OFWs have registered for the 2025 polls after the deadline for overseas voting registration lapsed on September 30. Garcia detailed the commission’s ongoing information drive, which aims to educate OFWs about the mechanics of internet voting and the systems in place to ensure the security and accuracy of their votes.

Tolentino, who has been a strong advocate for online voting, emphasized that this initiative aims to address the historically low turnout rates among overseas voters. Previously, registered overseas Filipinos could vote either in person at Philippine embassies or consulates or by mailing their ballots, a process that often discouraged participation and disenfranchised many, including sea-based OFWs.

“Giving migrant Filipinos a fast, convenient, and secure means of casting their vote online will surely encourage them to exercise their right of suffrage. The active participation of OFWs in the electoral exercise is a positive sign for democracy and our country’s future,” Tolentino stated.

Garcia noted that the introduction of internet voting has been well received by OFW communities, and he thanked Tolentino for his role in pushing the commission to implement this groundbreaking initiative starting in the upcoming elections.