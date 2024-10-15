Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines-Gulf Cooperation Council holds convention, first leaders’ summit

The Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines, Inc. – Gulf Cooperation Council (IECEP GCC), in collaboration with IECEP National, held the “6th IECEP GCC Convention & 1st Leaders’ Summit” from October 11 to 12. The event united top electronics engineering and ICT professionals from the GCC region and around the world, featuring groundbreaking discussions on the future of technology and its role in sustainable development.

Anchored on the theme “Digital Synergy: Unleashing Sustainable Innovations,” the event welcomed over 100 delegates from the Middle East and the Philippines at the Steigenberger Hotel in Doha, Qatar.

With IECEP Kuwait as the main host and the IECEP Qatar as co-host, the gathering provided a platform for sharing knowledge, fostering collaboration, and exploring cutting-edge advancements in technology and innovation.

Distinguished guests included Philippine Ambassador to the State of Qatar Her Excellency Lillibeth V. Pono, who delivered a keynote address where she highlighted the pivotal role of Filipino engineers in driving technological advancements and fostering sustainable growth both regionally and globally.

Also present was Engr. Roel L. Galceran, governor of IECEP Kuwait and convention chairman, who opened the event with his Welcome Remarks. He highlighted the need for collaboration and the integration of advanced

technologies to address global challenges and promote sustainable development in the engineering field.

The event also featured inspirational messages from IECEP National past presidents, PRC Board of

Electronics Engineering and several notable guests, including Ir. Simon Yeong Chin Chow (AER head commissioner), Engr. Romulo Agatep, Engr. Ornan Vicente, Dr. Rosula San Jose-Reyes, and Dr. Lory Liza Bulay-og (IECEP, Inc. National president).

The convention delivered a comprehensive lineup of in-depth technical seminars, each focusing on cutting-

edge topics, current trends, and future technologies that are shaping the field of electronics engineering.

The highlight among the technical seminars was the final session entitled “Exploring ICT Innovation for

Sustainable Development,” which was presented as a hybrid panel discussion. This session brought

together industry leaders and experts, both in person and virtually, to explore the role of information and

communication technology (ICT) in advancing sustainable development goals.

Additionally, the convention featured an impressive lineup of product exhibits, where cutting-edge solutions in electronics engineering and ICT were on display. Participants explored the latest trends in network

infrastructure, data center solutions, cloud services, IT security, and much more.

Courtesy Visit and Outreach Program

As part of its commitment to strengthening ties within the Filipino community and supporting overseas

Filipino workers, the IECEP GCC delegation, headed by IECEP National President Dr. Lory Liza D.

Bulay-og, paid a courtesy visit to Ambassador Pono on October 10.

Immediately following the courtesy visit, the IECEP GCC delegation carried out the IECEP GCC Outreach

Program. The team visited the MWO-OWWA Shelter to provide grocery packs to distressed OFWs.

IECEP GCC Leaders’ Summit

The event culminated with IECEP GCC’s first-ever Leaders’ Summit, a gathering of IECEP National Officials

and GCC Chapter Governors, where pivotal discussions were held on the future of electronics engineering

in the region. The summit reaffirmed the commitment of the engineering community to lead in sustainable

innovation and ensure that IECEP, Inc., as a professional organization, remains at the forefront of

technological advancements.

Among the several key topics discussed during the summit was a proposal for the integration of the PECE

oral examination into the annual SPLE schedule. This integration would streamline the process for aspiring

Professional Electronics Engineers in the GCC, allowing them to complete their certification requirements

without having to travel outside the region.

With contributions from Engr. Genesis Roman Agnes, PECE, ACPE, AE, PMP®