Grazing ban takes effect in Abu Dhabi starting tomorrow, October 16

Tomorrow, October 16, marks the official end of the annual grazing season in Abu Dhabi, signaling the start of the ban on all types of livestock grazing in open wild areas across the emirate until May 15 of next year.

This is in accordance with the law issued last year by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EAD, a previous report from the Abu Dhabi Media Office stated.

Referred to as Executive Regulations of Law No. (11) of 2020, the ban aims to regulate grazing in coordination with relevant authorities to protect natural pastures and promote sustainable traditional practices, securing critical habitats and safeguarding plants from overgrazing.

It allows pastures to regenerate and recover their vegetation after the previous grazing season. It also gives experts a chance to conduct field studies on vegetation cover, helping to ensure its preservation and sustainability.

Following the issuance of the executive regulation last year, EAD began issuing licenses to livestock owners and breeders to regulate grazing activities and related operations in Abu Dhabi. Licenses are only provided to applicants who are UAE citizens, aged 21 years old and above, and possess an Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority-approved livestock inventory certificate.

According to reports, while grazing is prohibited during this period, taking of livestock outside the designated farms for health purposes is authorized, provided that the animals are accompanied by an individual.