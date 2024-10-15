Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

GCC residents must apply for e-visa to enter UAE, 30-day extension available

Residents of GCC countries and their companions are required to apply online for a 30-day visa to enter the UAE, with the option to extend their stay for an additional 30 days, the UAE Digital Government (DGOV) announced.

In a statement, DGOV clarified that expatriates from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia must obtain an e-visa before arriving in the UAE.

The entry permit for GCC residents is valid for 30 days from issuance, allowing a stay of 30 days upon entry, with one possible extension of 30 days. However, it is important to note that the GCC residency must be valid for at least one year from the date of arrival, and the passport for at least six months from the arrival date.

Once the application is approved, the e-visa will be sent to the applicant’s registered email address.

Upon arrival, if a GCC resident’s visa is expired or canceled, entry to the UAE will be denied, as well as if there’s a change in the GCC resident’s profession after the entry permit is issued.

For GCC expatriates and their companions traveling with GCC citizens, approval will not be granted if the sponsor is not accompanying them.

E-visas are processed by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security and GDRFA Dubai, DGOV said.

 

