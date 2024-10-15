Filipino domestic workers in UAE invited to join Pinoy Fiesta

Filipino domestic workers in the UAE are invited to participate in a special day of recognition and appreciation at the Pinoy Fiesta, hosted by the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Department of Migrant Workers.

This year’s Salamat Kabayan will take place on November 3, 2024, at the Al Asma Alniaman Sports Hall, near the Etisalat Metro Station.

The event aims to provide domestic workers with a day of community, support, and celebration. From 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM, attendees can access various Migrant Workers Office (MWO) services, including contract verification, OWWA membership and renewal, PAG-IBIG Fund membership, and Assistance-to-Nationals helpdesk.

Meanwhile, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, participants can enjoy a range of activities, including free basic medical check-ups and consultations, complimentary haircuts and nail care, and opportunities for scholarship grants. Additional activities include Palarong Pinoy 2024, food and drink preparation demonstrations, singing and dancing performances, raffles, and various freebies and giveaways.

To participate, attendees holding a domestic worker visa must present their Emirates ID.

The fiesta seeks to create a welcoming environment where domestic workers can relax, connect with one another, and strengthen their support networks.

“Salamat Kabayan” is organized in collaboration with the Filipino Social Club and CAFFWOA,