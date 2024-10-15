DMW partners with TESDA for OFW protection

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) have formalized a partnership to enhance the skills and protection of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed on October 15, 2024, at the TESDA Complex in Taguig City.

The agreement, signed by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and TESDA Director-General Jose Francisco B. Benitez, aims to provide skills and livelihood training programs for OFWs and their families.

The initiative is designed to improve their employability and support productive livelihood ventures, helping OFWs reintegrate smoothly after returning from abroad.

The signing was also witnessed by key officials from both agencies, including DMW Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan, Assistant Secretaries Francis Ron De Guzman and Venecio Legaspi, along with TESDA Deputy Director Generals Nelly Nita Dillera, Vidal Villanueva III, Rosanna Urdaneta, and Felizardo R. Colambo.

The MOA focuses on providing scholarship grants for skills and livelihood training, equipping OFWs and their families with the tools to secure decent employment or successfully manage their own businesses. Secretary Cacdac emphasized the importance of this initiative, noting that it aligns with President Marcos’ directive to prioritize the welfare of OFWs and their families.

“The relevance of our MOA today extends beyond just the OFWs — it addresses the needs and welfare of their families,” Cacdac said.

Under the agreement, DMW will advocate for training programs in upskilling, reskilling, and cross-skilling, and will recommend eligible OFWs and their family members for TESDA programs. DMW will also provide TESDA with labor market information and support returning OFWs in becoming trainers and assessors.

TESDA, in turn, will provide skills training, assessment, and certification for OFWs and their families, as well as language and culture training for outbound OFWs. The agency will also implement the Overseas Scholarship Program for OFWs in host countries and offer competency assessments abroad.

Cacdac highlighted the broader significance of these programs, stating, “Skills are not just a means to gain employment but are the highest form of OFW protection. The more skilled our workers are, the better they can integrate and protect themselves in host countries.”

During the event, TESDA and DMW awarded 249 scholarship training certificates to selected beneficiaries, marking the start of the program’s implementation.