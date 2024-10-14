Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Senior citizens in Manila to receive boost in allowance in 2025

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Honey Lacuna talking to an elderly. Courtesy: Radyo Pilipinas/FB

Starting in January 2025, senior citizens in Manila will benefit from an increased allowance.

Previously, the senior citizens’ monthly allowance in the city was PHP 500. Now, it will double to PHP 1,000.

This is an initiative by Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, who announced the news during the International Elderly Week and on her social media page. “Hindi ako mahilig mangako. Pag ako nangako, tinutupad ko. Ang ginagamit ko puso, hindi nguso,” she wrote on Facebook.

 

According to the statistics announced during the event, over 200,000 senior citizens in Manila will benefit from the said news.

According to Mayor Lacuna, efforts are underway to enhance the system for more accurate and efficient distribution of allowances. She disclosed that the Local Government Unit (LGU) is currently updating the beneficiary list by removing individuals who have passed away, relocated outside the city, or submitted fraudulent documents. This initiative aims to ensure that public funds are used effectively and do not go to waste.

This new law is part of City Ordinance 9075, which outlines the budget for Manila in 2025. In the meantime, senior citizens in Manila can look forward to their first quarterly payout of PHP 3,000, scheduled for distribution in March.

