RTA to include Oud Metha, Al Asayel Street in Sheikh Rashid Corridor project

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract to incorporate Oud Metha and Al Asayel Streets into the Sheikh Rashid Corridor Development Project, which will enhance the driving experience with smoother, more efficient roads.

The project will connect Al Asayel Street to Al Khail Road via Al Nawras Street and lead to an exit to Oud Metha and Al Nawras Streets.

The implementation was under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The initiative was also under the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

According to His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, the Oud Metha and Al Asayel Streets are important for the road network.

“It includes the development of four main intersections, including the construction of bridges extending 4,300 meters, and roads extending 14 kilometers,” His Excellency Al Tayer said. Moreover, he revealed that many residential and development areas can benefit from the project, including Zabeel, Al Jaddaf, Oud Metha, Umm Hurair, Latifa Hospital, and Al Wasl Club.

“The population of the areas served by the project is expected to exceed 420,000 by 2030,” His Excellency added.

He also said that the project can increase Oud Metha Street’s capacity from 10,400 vehicles per hour in both directions to 15,600 vehicles per hour in both directions—an increase of up to 50%. It can also reduce travel time from 20 minutes to 5 minutes—an improvement of 75%.