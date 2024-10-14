Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

P8.3-M worth of ecstasy found hidden in coffee beans at Clark Port

Ecstasy pills found in coffee products. Courtesy: Bureau of Customs

Authorities have seized ecstasy tablets worth P8.314 million, concealed in boxes of coffee beans, at the Port of Clark in Angeles City, Pampanga, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported.

The BOC said 4,891 tablets of the party drug, ecstasy, were discovered mixed with the coffee beans during a shipment inspection. The illegal drugs were intercepted with the help of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

“Samples were turned over to PDEA for chemical analysis, confirming that the tablets contained methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy,” the BOC said.

The shipment, which originated from the Netherlands, contained one box of espresso capsules and three boxes of coffee beans, with the drugs hidden inside the latter.

Authorities flagged the shipment during an x-ray scan and confirmed the presence of drugs through a K9 inspection.

A warrant of seizure and detention was issued for violating the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, along with the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“The Bureau of Customs reaffirms its commitment to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. by remaining vigilant against the importation of illegal drugs and hazardous substances into the country,” said Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio.

