More than just a condo: Laurent Park is part of Araneta City’s thriving future

Araneta City has long been a popular place to spend time with loved ones, thanks to its accessibility. With multiple surrounding terminals, railway lines, and transport hubs, Metro Manila dwellers have often dubbed the area the “center of the universe.” As the area flourishes with upscale developments, Megaworld is making its mark with Laurent Park, a new high-rise residential condo that blends smart technology with modern living. Rising alongside the booming progress of Araneta City, Laurent Park offers Filipinos the chance to live right at the core of this dynamic district, redefining what it means to be at the center of it all.

The 39-story Laurent Park is Megaworld’s third property within the expansive Manhattan Garden complex within the revitalized Araneta City. It’s just a few minutes away from the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Farmers Market, New Frontier Theater, and Cubao Expo, as well as hotels, large commercial outlets, and office towers.

But that’s not all—Araneta City is rapidly evolving, with new and exciting developments adding to its vibrant appeal! The recently launched Gateway Mall 2 is set to be a haven for food enthusiasts, featuring a diverse range of dining options from local favorites to international cuisines. Meanwhile, the soon-to-open Ibis Styles Hotel and a variety of new brands and establishments will further elevate the city’s status as a go-to lifestyle hub. These additions complete the Gateway Square complex, offering visitors even more reasons to explore, shop, and savor the heart of Araneta City.

This condo is also within walking distance from premium point-to-point (P2P) bus and e-shuttle stops, as well as MRT-3 and LRT-2 stations, allowing convenient access to the University Belt and the business districts of Makati, Ortigas, and Fort Bonifacio.

“The launch of Laurent Park in Araneta City is setting the tone for a more premium residential experience and more exciting things to come. This aligns with the rising wave of new and exceptional commercial and leisure developments. This new residential tower symbolizes the rise of more high-end developments in the area, and we look forward to bringing Megaworld’s expertise to the residential component of Araneta City. As a landmark overlooking Araneta City’s exciting future, Laurent Park fulfills Megaworld’s commitment to transforming the area’s residential landscape. Together with Araneta’s pioneering ventures like Gateway Mall 2 and Ibis Styles Hotel, Laurent Park ushers in a vision of a truly high-end, integrated lifestyle destination, and will be alongside exciting future establishments that will make Araneta City the place to be,” says Eugene Lozano, senior vice president for sales and marketing at Megaworld Manhattan Gardens.

Redefining smart living

Laurent Park sets itself apart from other residential condos in the area as all of its units are state-of-the-art smart homes, allowing residents to maximize their lifestyles with the use of technology.

All units will come with digital door locksets, as well as wireless smart home systems that can be accessed remotely using a dedicated phone app. This gives residents the ease and convenience of controlling several unit features, including lighting fixtures and other smart appliances in the living, kitchen, and dining areas, as well as the bedroom. There are also many tech-enhanced features in the building’s common areas, such as elevators with RFID access, and wi-fi access across all amenities.

The tower will have 752 smart home units in varying types and sizes, ranging from Studio (29 square meters), Studio with Balcony (up to 35.5 square meters), One Bedroom with Balcony (42 square meters), One Bedroom Loft with Lanai (up to 78 square meters), Executive One Bedroom with Balcony (up to 55 square meters), Two Bedroom with Balcony (68 square meters), and Three Bedroom Loft with lanai (132.5 square meters).

High-class amenities

Laurent Park is replete with top-quality amenities for people with dynamic lifestyles, including a loft-type co-working space and a dedicated play area for grownups, featuring colorful canopies with benches and a giant chessboard. There is also a bi-level fitness center, a children’s daycare, a game room, and a high-ceiling function room that can accommodate up to 50 people.

For outdoor leisure, residents can enjoy the adult pool and children’s pool, which both feature respective pool lounges. There is also an outdoor fitness area with energy-generating fitness equipment, a yoga deck, a kid’s playground, and a kiddie picnic area. Six thematic sky lounges are also located on various floors across the tower, including one that features a mini golf putting area.

(Written by: Jane Alcazar)