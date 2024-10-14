First international face-to-face joint oathtaking ceremony since 2019 held in Saudi Arabia

The Institute of Electronics Engineers – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Central Region Chapter (IECEP-KSA-CRC), in collaboration with the Philippine Professional Organizations Central Region Saudi Arabia (PPO-CRSA), successfully conducted its First Joint Oathtaking Ceremony on October 4, 2024, the first since 2019.

The event brought together 114 oath takers from various fields, including Professional Electronics Engineers, Electronics Engineers, and Electronics Technicians.

The ceremony, held at the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh, was facilitated through the joint efforts of the Philippine Regulatory Commission (PRC) and the Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia, with support from the Department of Migrant Workers – Migrant Workers Office Riyadh Branch.

The oathtaking of professionals, governed by Republic Act No. 9292, or the Electronics Engineering Law of 2004, underscores the importance of regulation for the registration, licensing, and practice of Professional Electronics Engineers, Electronics Engineers, and Electronics Technicians.

The previous oathtaking ceremony in 2019 was led by IECEP Former Governor and Former PPO Chairman Artemio Dy, serving as the foundation for the 2024 Joint Oathtaking Ceremony.

The event led to the successful oathtaking of several members as Professional Electronics Engineers, Electronics Engineers, and Electronics Technicians.

Professional Electronics Engineer:

• Edgar II F. Guerrero

Electronics Engineer:

• BB Jay M. Abuzo

• Arnel V. Baluyo

Electronics Technician:

• BB Jay M. Abuzo

• Cyrus Christian E. Aguilar

• Ryan G. Chucas

• Norbert Juvanni Y. Magsino

• Jimmy E. Nemeño

• Johnnyvou A. Tangoan

The Philippine Council of Engineers & Architects (PCEA), led by IECEP-KSA-CRC Founding Former Governor and PCEA Chairman Emeritus Eng. Mario Balboa, with support from IECEP-KSA-CRC Former Governors Emmanuel Yumul and Eng. Meynard Pesig, collaborated with the PPO Central Region Chapter, ensuring the event’s success.

The PCEA-KSA, through IECEP Governors, facilitated the requests of medical practitioners, particularly Registered Nurses. The PPO handled the Joint Oathtaking for its member organizations’ passers. The beneficiaries included professionals from various fields such as:

1. Architect

2. Civil Engineer

3. Real Estate Appraiser

4. Electronics Engineer

5. Electronics Technician

6. Professional Electronics Engineer

7. Professional Mechanical Engineer

8. Registered Master Plumber

9. Registered Electrical Engineer

10. Registered Master Electrician

11. Licensed Professional Teachers

A separate oathtaking ceremony for Nurses was held on the same date at a different venue in the morning, hosting at least 122 oath takers.

The Joint Oathtaking Ceremony was administered by the Honorable Rommel A. Romato, Charge’ de Affaires, a.i., and was attended by distinguished guests from the Philippine Embassy, including Hon. Francis Ramon B. Torres, Third Secretary & Vice Consul, and Hon. Dean Jason N. Arriola, First Secretary & Consul.

Distinguished guests from the Department of Migrant Workers Office Riyadh Branch, essential to the successful conduct of SPLE 2024, included Hon. Antonio Mutuc and Hon. Lucille Gayaman, who represented the Migrant Workers Office during the ceremony. Delegates from the Saudi Government, represented by the Saudi Council of Engineers, included Eng. Abdulmohsen Almajnouni, Secretary General, and Eng. Almuttaz Alsenani, Director, who delivered a speech at the ceremony. PCEA Chairman Emeritus and IECEP Former Governor Eng. Mario A. Balboa was also honored as a distinguished guest.