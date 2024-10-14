DMW: Over 250 Filipinos in Lebanon set to return amid escalating conflict

More than 250 Filipinos in Lebanon are scheduled to be repatriated before the end of October as tensions rise between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced Monday.

Migrant Secretary Hans Cacdac confirmed that flights have been arranged for 254 Filipinos, with departures set from October 14 to 28.

“There are also around 300 more Filipinos pending clearance with Lebanese immigration authorities, bringing the total to nearly 500 wanting to return home,” Cacdac said in a Super Radyo dzBB interview.

Additionally, 178 Filipinos are currently taking refuge in shelters in Beirut amid the ongoing conflict.

Since last year, 460 Filipinos and their 28 dependents have already returned to the Philippines through government-led repatriation efforts.

Alert Level 3 remains in effect in Lebanon, allowing Filipinos to voluntarily repatriate.

“We have an action fund approved by Congress and the President. The President’s directive is to provide utmost, whole-of-government assistance to OFWs returning home,” Cacdac added.

The Philippine Embassy in Beirut continues to urge Filipinos to evacuate while commercial flights are available, as clashes between Israel and Hezbollah escalate.