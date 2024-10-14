Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW, ILO to promote safe labor migration, decent work for OFWs

27 mins ago

Photo courtesy: DMW/FB

The Department of Migrant Workers and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have both shown a strong interest in promoting a safe working environment for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

During a recent courtesy visit, ILO Country Director Khalid Hassan met with Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac to explore collaborative efforts in promoting safe labor migration and decent work for OFWs.

This partnership aims to aid OFWs throughout their entire migration process, from recruitment to reintegration.

Cacdac reaffirmed the DMW’s commitment to supporting ILO’s ongoing migration initiatives, including the Ship to Shore Rights project, which seeks to protect migrant workers in the fishing and seafood processing industries across Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, ILO expressed appreciation for the DMW’s contributions to the Safe Migration and Decent Work for Climate Change Resilience initiative in ASEAN.

