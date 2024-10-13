Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

NAIA Terminal 4 to close on Nov. 6 for renovation 

The Terminal 4 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will be closed beginning Nov. 6 to undergo renovation, the new operator of the country’s main gateway announced on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The New NAIA Infra Corp. said renovation may take up to three months, with the terminal expected to reopen in February 2025.

Terminal 4 currently serves around 50 flights from Cebgo, AirSWIFT, and Sunlight AIR.

Cebgo and AirSWIFT had earlier announced they were temporarily moving to Terminal 2 starting next month.

The airport operator vowed to prioritize safety upgrades, modernize facilities, and improve passenger flow during the renovation period.

“Our goal is to make Terminal 4 more comfortable and efficient for travelers. While there may be some temporary disruptions, we appreciate the public’s understanding and patience as we work to deliver these much-needed improvements,” NNIC said in a press release.

