MIAA clarifies VIP services fees at NAIA amid backlash

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) clarified that the VIP service at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), previously priced at P800 and now set to increase to P8,000, did not allow passengers to bypass security procedures.

The VIP service, managed by the private concessionaire New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC), has come under scrutiny as the firm implements reforms. MIAA emphasized that the Meet-and-Assist Service (MAAS) followed all Customs, Immigration, Quarantine, and Security (CIQS) protocols and complied with government regulations, aiming to improve the passenger experience.

MIAA added that VIP courtesies were typically reserved for high-ranking officials and foreign dignitaries, with penalties in place to prevent abuse.

NNIC announced tiered fees for non-VIP passengers seeking premium services, aligning with practices at major airports worldwide.

The company cited previous issues with security risks and operational inefficiencies under the old system.

The fee increase follows other changes at NAIA, including higher parking rates to free up space for passengers.