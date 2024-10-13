Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

9 Filipinos from Lebanon arrive in PH

Photo courtesy: DMW/FB

Nine Filipinos from Lebanon arrived in the Philippines via Saudi Arabian Airlines, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced on Saturday, Oct. 12.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac personally welcomed the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who voluntarily availed of the government’s repatriation program amid the escalating situation in Lebanon.

The repatriated Filipinos will receive Php 150,000 in financial assistance from the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). In addition, they will benefit from livelihood assistance and training programs provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

According to the DMW, 571 Filipinos have expressed their willingness to return home, with 20 others set to arrive this weekend.

“So, patuloy lang ang ating effort. Of course, we are still considering the option of chartering by air or by sea but we will leave the details muna. We’re still undertaking the preparations and we’re leaving the details for that matter or for a future announcement,” Cacdac said.

There are approximately 11,000 Filipinos in Lebanon, most of whom are based in Beirut, with the majority working as domestic workers.

Earlier this week, President Bongbong Marcos ordered government agencies to utilize all available resources to ensure the safe and timely repatriation of Filipinos affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

