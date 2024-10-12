Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE PASS to replace usernames, passwords on all platforms starting 18 Oct

Camille Quirino

The UAE Pass will soon be the only login method for The Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE) platforms, the Ministry announced on Facebook.

In a Facebook post, the Ministry wrote: “Striving to provide a seamless experience for our customers, UAE Pass will be the only login method for our platforms, replacing usernames and passwords starting 18 October.”

What is the UAE Pass?

The UAE Pass is a secure digital identity through an application that allows you to access various online services the UAE government provides.

With this app, you can easily access over 6,000 services provided by the UAE government as well as by the semi-governmental and private sectors because the UAE Pass allows you to log into those other apps with ease.

With this, you can also digitally sign documents, so you don’t have to visit service centers.

How to register for the UAE Pass?

According to The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), you will simply have to follow these steps:

  1. Download the UAE Pass.
  2. Scan your Emirates ID.
  3. Verify your email and phone number with a one-time password (OTP).
  4. Create a PIN.
  5. Use facial recognition to verify your account.
  6. Set your password for digital signatures.

You may also register at the nearest service outlet using your Emirates ID.

