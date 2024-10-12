Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH, Croatia sign agreement to protect OFWs

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report48 seconds ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) of the Philippines and the Ministry of Labor, Pension System, Family and Social Policy of Croatia have strengthened their bilateral ties with the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC).

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and Croatian Minister Marin Piletić signed the MOC, which underscores both nations’ commitment to safeguarding the rights and responsibilities of Filipino workers in Croatia while ensuring compliance with the laws of both countries.

This agreement serves as a framework for ongoing collaboration to protect the welfare of Filipino workers abroad. Minister Piletić, in his remarks, highlighted Croatia’s economic growth and the increasing demand for skilled workers, which the domestic workforce cannot fully meet.

As a result, Croatia is focusing on hiring foreign workers, including highly sought-after Filipino professionals. He also noted that Croatia offers free language courses to foreign workers and expressed hope that many Filipinos would take advantage of the opportunity to learn Croatian.

“While Croatian may not be the easiest language, with the talent and dedication of Filipino workers, I am confident they will excel,” he said.

Cacdac thanked the Croatian government for its warm reception and reaffirmed the Philippines’ dedication to promoting the welfare of its overseas Filipinos.

“Filipino workers are globally recognized for their skills, dedication, and compassion, making them among the most sought-after workers worldwide,” he said, adding that this partnership between the Philippines and Croatia paves the way for continued dialogue, collaboration, and mutual success.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report48 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Boy Abunda and Julie Anne San Jose

Boy Abunda agrees: Concert inside church was inappropriate amid Julie Anne controversy

8 hours ago
Pope 2

Pope Francis shares light-hearted moment with Lipa archbishop, clergy

8 hours ago
Philippines Department of Justice 1

DOJ investigating surrogate mothers scheme in Cambodia

10 hours ago
iStock 2161951253

Intramuros nominated for World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2024

11 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button