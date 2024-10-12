From Family Driver to Senior Executive: OFW’s journey of perseverance to support family

For many Filipinos, living in the UAE means embracing new beginnings—leaving behind their lives in the Philippines to explore fresh opportunities and build careers in new and exciting fields.

Jez is one of the many OFWs who found a job opportunity in the UAE, however, it was a job entirely different from her field in procurement: a family driver.

“Ang mindset ko, may goal ako. May gusto akong ma-achieve. Kailangan may gawin akong step,” Jez said. “So ayun walang arte arte go ako para sa pangarap… Para sa pamilya,” she added.

A driver, videographer, real estate agent

She spent two years working as a Family Driver. After her contract ended, she transitioned to working as a Limo Chauffeur during the day and as a wedding photographer and videographer in the evenings, a role she held for nearly six years. Afterward, she also delved into real estate.

“Nung panahon na yun, maraming challenges sa buhay namin ng family. Nagkasakit yung tatay namin, tapos may mga kapatid pa kaming tatlo na nag aaral. Kami lang ng ate ko talaga ang nag-tulung-tulong para maka survive ang family,” Jez explained.

Although Jez longed to return to her career in the procurement industry, her ultimate dream was to provide for her family, which became her driving force. “No choice, kailangan mo kumayod para sa sarili at pamilya,” she said.

Numerous stepping stones

Jez shared how she was grateful for all the jobs she had had as she realized she had many skills she could offer. More importantly, these jobs became a lifeline for her and her family during difficult times.

“Hindi naman sa hindi ko gusto yung work ko as a driver dahil yun talagang work na yun ang nakapag-provide ng mahabang panahon sa family ko. Saka even now, pag may struggle ako financially, ginagawa kong part-time ang pagiging driver,” Jez said.

While searching for her next job, she applied for a customer service role. But to her surprise, the company offered her something even better—a chance to become a procurement executive!

“Masasabi ko talagang work of God yung pagkakatanggap sakin sa trabaho na ito,” Jez said about her current job in the procurement field. “Unang una, isang kilalang malaking company yung pinasukan ko, saka hindi yun ang inapplyan ko, Customer Service ang inapplyan ko. Kung tutuusin, ang laman na ng CV ko ay driver at may customer service ng matagal na panahon,” she added.

Her story took an unexpected turn when the company noticed her past experience from her time in the Philippines—skills she thought had long been forgotten. That moment became the turning point. Today, she’s proud to say she’s now a Senior Operations Officer in another major company, a testament to how her journey unfolded in ways she never imagined.

“So, talagang miracle of God at syempre fruit of hard work and perseverance,” Jez shared.

A message to all OFWs

For those who are waiting for a big breakthrough, Jez said, “Habang nag-aapply, talagang sasamahan mo ng dasal. Ihihingi mo ng blessing sa Diyos ang pag aapply mo, Kung will niya, ibibigay niya, kasi kung hindi, kahit mag lupasay ka pa diyan, hindi mo makukuha ang trabaho na gusto mo,” Jez said. “Saka siyempre, gagawa ka ng aksyon. Mag-aapply ka na may kasamang dasal,” she added.

She also reminded everyone to be grateful for their jobs. “Kung ano man ang trabaho na meron sila ngayon, eh ipag pasalamat nila kahit sobrang hirap, kasi sigurado, nilagay sila diyan ng Diyos for a reason. Baka paghahanda yun sa mas magandang oportunidad,” Jen said.

“I-embrace ang trabaho, pagbutihan, at paghusayan. Tayo naman mga Filipino, very passionate naman tayo at hard-working. At palaging mag dasal dahil napakahirap maging OFW; maraming pagdadaanan.

“Wag sumuko sa pangarap, gumawa ng aksyon para matupad yung gustong ma-achieve.”