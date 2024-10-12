Filipinos in UAE invited to attend “Misyong Pilipino 2024” Catholic retreat

Filipinos in the UAE are invited to attend the upcoming “Misyong Pilipino 2024,” an annual Catholic retreat that provides a spiritual sanctuary for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

This year’s theme, “Connecting the Dots: Faith in Unseen Paths,” aims to guide attendees through spiritual healing and renewal.

The retreat will be led by Fr. Dave Concepcion from the Archdiocese of Manila, Chaplain of Greenbelt Chapel in Makati, who encourages everyone to come together in prayer. “Ipagdasal po natin. Magkita-kita tayo. Hayaan natin ang Diyos ay kumilos sa ating mga buhay,” he said.

Misyong Pilipino 2024 will take place at four parishes across the UAE:

• St. Paul’s Church, Musaffah: October 14-16, 8 PM

• St. John the Baptist Church, Ruwais: October 18-19, 7:30 PM

• St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Al Ain: October 22-24, 8 PM

• St. Joseph’s Cathedral, Abu Dhabi: October 28-31, 8 PM

The Catholic community in Abu Dhabi, Katolikong Pinoy, invites OFWs to find solace in their faith, especially those facing personal challenges, work-related stress, or family issues.

“Kung sa tingin mo ay overwhelming na ang nararanasan mong hirap, suliranin sa trabaho at mga problemang pampamilya – o kung anuman ang iyong pinagdadaanan at higit sa lahat kung nais mong magpasalamat sa diyos dahil sa mga natamo mong biyaya bilang isang manggagawa diyan sa Abu Dhabi. Inaanyayahan kita sa Misyong Pilipino 2024,” they added.