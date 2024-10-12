Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW welcomes Felicitas Bay as new Undersecretary for foreign employment and welfare

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino19 mins ago

Undersecretary for Foreign Employment and Welfare Services Felicitas Q. Bay and Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac. Courtesy: DMW/FB

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) welcomes Felicitas Q. Bay as its new Undersecretary for Foreign Employment and Welfare Services.

Bay took her oath of office before Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac at the DMW Central Office in Mandaluyong City, on October 7, 2024. The oath-taking ceremony was witnessed by DMW Senior Officials and employees from the Foreign Employment and Welfare Services cluster.

Before getting promoted, Bay was previously the Assistant Secretary for Migrant Workers Welfare Services.

Bay, a seasoned lawyer and public servant with 34 years of experience, has served as a Labor Attaché in key locations such as Canberra, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; Doha, Qatar; and Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Throughout her career, she has played a vital role in advancing the OFW program, focusing on implementing labor policies and initiatives that prioritize workers’ protection.

Her contributions include providing legal assistance, streamlining labor documentation, and ensuring access to comprehensive welfare services for OFWs.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

