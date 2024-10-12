DMW welcomes Felicitas Bay as new Undersecretary for foreign employment and welfare

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) welcomes Felicitas Q. Bay as its new Undersecretary for Foreign Employment and Welfare Services.

Bay took her oath of office before Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac at the DMW Central Office in Mandaluyong City, on October 7, 2024. The oath-taking ceremony was witnessed by DMW Senior Officials and employees from the Foreign Employment and Welfare Services cluster.

Before getting promoted, Bay was previously the Assistant Secretary for Migrant Workers Welfare Services.

Bay, a seasoned lawyer and public servant with 34 years of experience, has served as a Labor Attaché in key locations such as Canberra, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; Doha, Qatar; and Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Throughout her career, she has played a vital role in advancing the OFW program, focusing on implementing labor policies and initiatives that prioritize workers’ protection.

Her contributions include providing legal assistance, streamlining labor documentation, and ensuring access to comprehensive welfare services for OFWs.