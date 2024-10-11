Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

Pope Francis shares light-hearted moment with Lipa archbishop, clergy

In a heartwarming moment in Vatican City, Pope Francis was seen laughing with Archbishop Gilbert Garcera and other clergy from the Archdiocese of Lipa during his general audience in St. Peter’s Square.

“I made Pope Francis laugh in spite of all the problems of the whole world,” Garcera said.

According to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) News, the Lipa clergy traveled to Rome for a retreat with speakers Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle and Dominican Master General Fr. Gerard Francisco Timoner III.

Meanwhile, Filipino social media users praised this interaction, saying it brought positivity across the globe.

 

