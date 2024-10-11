PH community in UAE mourns passing of Filipina Nurse in Abu Dhabi

The Filipino community and netizens expressed their grief on social media for the Filipina nurse based in Abu Dhabi who recently passed away.

Reports indicate that the Filipina nurse tragically lost her life in a fatal car crash. On October 10, the Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) – UAE Chapter posted their condolences on Facebook. “Rest in paradise with eternal love our fellow nurse Reyna Jane and may your soul live on in the people you touched. May you find peace and joy in the presence of the Lord,” PNA captioned.

“To the family of Reyna Jane our hearts go out to you during this time of sorrow.

“Thank you very much to the [Department] of Migrant Workers Abu Dhabi and [the] Philippine Embassy Abu Dhabi,” PNA concluded.

In the Facebook account that PNA shared, the relative of the Filipina nurse also expressed her grief.

“Rest in peace to our relative, Reyna Jane Lucero Donelo, a nurse who died in Abu Dhabi, as your soul soars to heaven. You are now safe in the arms of Our Lord,” the relative captioned.

“Whatever happened, may the truth be revealed and justice granted in your honor,” she added.

Meanwhile, the PNA released an official statement about the incident: “We, from the Philippine Nurses Association – UAE Chapter are deeply saddened by the loss of our fellow nurse based in Abu Dhabi.

“We already reached out to our Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Abu Dhabi regarding this matter and the organization will be extending our help to the family. May our Lord bless and comfort her family during this time of grief,” they added.