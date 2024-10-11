Latest NewsNewsPH NewsUAE News

PH community in UAE mourns passing of Filipina Nurse in Abu Dhabi

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino32 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only

The Filipino community and netizens expressed their grief on social media for the Filipina nurse based in Abu Dhabi who recently passed away.

Reports indicate that the Filipina nurse tragically lost her life in a fatal car crash. On October 10, the Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) – UAE Chapter posted their condolences on Facebook. “Rest in paradise with eternal love our fellow nurse Reyna Jane and may your soul live on in the people you touched. May you find peace and joy in the presence of the Lord,” PNA captioned.

“To the family of Reyna Jane our hearts go out to you during this time of sorrow.

“Thank you very much to the [Department] of Migrant Workers Abu Dhabi and [the] Philippine Embassy Abu Dhabi,” PNA concluded.

In the Facebook account that PNA shared, the relative of the Filipina nurse also expressed her grief.

“Rest in peace to our relative, Reyna Jane Lucero Donelo, a nurse who died in Abu Dhabi, as your soul soars to heaven. You are now safe in the arms of Our Lord,” the relative captioned.

“Whatever happened, may the truth be revealed and justice granted in your honor,” she added.

Meanwhile, the PNA released an official statement about the incident: “We, from the Philippine Nurses Association – UAE Chapter are deeply saddened by the loss of our fellow nurse based in Abu Dhabi.

“We already reached out to our Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Abu Dhabi regarding this matter and the organization will be extending our help to the family. May our Lord bless and comfort her family during this time of grief,” they added.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino32 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

iStock 2161951253

Intramuros nominated for World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2024

4 mins ago
Vice Ganda

Angel Locsin surprises Vice Ganda with new dog after previous pet’s death

1 hour ago
iStock 1207748595

PH pursues three more POGO bosses, issuance of INTERPOL red notice eyed – PAOCC

2 hours ago
Marcos FB

Marcos urges peace talks amid escalating conflict in Gaza and Middle East

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button