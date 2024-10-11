Intramuros nominated for World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2024

The Walled City of Intramuros is once again in the spotlight, as it has been nominated for the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction in this year’s World Travel Awards!

Under this category, Intramuros will be competing with 21 other tourist attractions from around the world, including the iconic sites Burj Khalifa in UAE, Niagara Falls in Canada, Taj Mahal in India, and the Great Wall of China.

In a Facebook post, the Intramuros Administration has encouraged the public to vote for the Philippines’ cultural district via the World Travel Awards website, which is open until October 20, 2024.

Intramuros has been recognized with the same title three times in 2016, 2020, and 2022, prior its nomination in 2024. It also secured the spot as Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction in 2020.

The Philippines is also nominated under the categories of World’s Leading Beach Destination, World’s Leading Dive Destination, World’s Leading Island Destination, World’s Leading City Destination and more.