MAP announces new governors, names ‘Management Person of the Year 2024’

The Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has announced its five new governors for 2025.

The incoming governors include Paolo Maximo F. Borromeo, president and CEO, Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc.; Gil B. Genio, independent director, GT Capital Holdings; Marianne B. Hontiveros, managing director, CEO Advisors, Inc.; Wilson P. Tan, chair and country managing partner, SGV & Co.; and Atty. Michael T. Toledo, director, Government Relations and Public Affairs, Metro Pacific Investments Corp.

They will be joining the four holdover governors: Secretary Rene D. Almendras, senior managing director, Ayala Corp.; Atty. Noel P. Bonoan, vice chair, COO and head of Advisory, KPMG R.G. Manabat & Co.; Rex C. Drilon II, vice chair, Center for Excellence in Governance; and Alfredo S. Panlilio, director, PLDT and SMART.

MAP Management Person of the Year 2024

Meanwhile, Rogelio L. Singson, president and chief executive officer of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), has been recently named “Management Person of the Year 2024” by MAP.

He was chosen for implementing a good governance and anti-corruption program in the Department of Public Works and Highways, which he led during the administration of former President Benigno Aquino III.

Singson, who was MAP president in 2022, was commended for his efforts in reshaping national values by being a model of humility, ethical conduct, and spiritual integrity.

The organization also recognized him for his track record in private sector management and public service, specifically in promoting public-private partnerships, overseeing tollways, and leading the privatization of water and power utilities.

Additionally, MAP awarded him this distinction for his current role at MPTC, where he drives national development by providing job and income opportunities across various sectors of the local economy.

MAP’s “Management Person of the Year” award, formerly known as “Management Man of the Year” until last year, is given to exceptional individuals who have demonstrated significant achievements as leaders and managers of their organizations. These individuals serve as prime examples to their peers and younger counterparts.

During its almost six-decade history, the award was given only 48 times as the search for the MAP Management Person of the Year involves “a thorough, stringent selection process.”

Singson is set to officially receive the award on November 25.