First a book author, now a bestseller: The story of an inspiring OFW

Many Filipinos aspire to write and publish a book, but not everyone gets to realize that dream. However, one determined OFW refused to let go of her ambition, and now, her book has achieved the #1 Amazon Bestseller status!

Eva Magalay Barientos, a Senior Engineer working for a company in the UAE, shared with The Filipino Times about her inspiring journey to becoming an author. She hails from Bayawan City, Negros Oriental, an alumna of Negros Oriental State University (NORSU).

How it all started

At a young age, Eva Magalay Barientos used to accompany her parents to buy dried goods at the local market. “I saw my father reading the newspaper at home, yung pambalot ng mga items from the marketplace like tuyo or daing. Before niyang itapon, babasahin niya,” Barientos recalled.

This sparked her love for reading, which eventually blossomed into a passion for writing. “It started nung nakita ko siyang magbasa. And I never had my own book,” she shared. Inspired by her father, she started mimicking him, reading the newspaper used as wrapping for the dried goods from the marketplace.

As the Editor-in-Chief in both High School at Negros Oriental National Agricultural School (NONAS) and College at Negros Oriental State University (NORSU), Barientos nurtured her dream of becoming an author. “One day, baka makasulat ako. I wanted to buy more books and maybe one day, one of those names on the shelf would be my name,” she reflected.

Becoming an OFW: A stepping stone

As an OFW, Barientos said that becoming an overseas Filipino worker gave her more opportunities to fulfill her dream of being an author. “Sa Pilipinas naman, I had a slim chance to be one. But here, working as an engineer, I just kept it as a dream on the side,” Barientos said. “I dreamed of being an author.”

So, after attending a seminar hosted by her now-publisher, Barientos started writing her first draft in January 2024. Soon, her polished draft was submitted to the publisher in February.

Before long, her book, “Tap the Hidden Power Within You: Perspectives of an Overseas Filipino Worker,” came to life. Launched in the UAE and internationally on Amazon in May, this work reflects her unique experiences and insights as an OFW.

Just an author, now a bestseller

After publishing the book, Barientos thought the journey ended there. All she cared about was becoming an author. However, to her surprise, the publisher contacted her, congratulating her regarding how her book has performed on Amazon.

“On July 29, I remember, the publisher emailed me that I became the number one Amazon bestseller in my category,” Barientos said. “I dreamed of being an author, but yung pagiging bestseller, it’s just an addition,” she added.

Barientos said that all she did was share the book on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Her family, friends, classmates, batchmates, and relatives in the Philippines and abroad also supported her and shared her posts. There was no marketing strategy on her side and she just left things up to God.

“Kung wala Siya, nothing will happen. If you’re not blessed and if you don’t seek that highest power, wala rin,” Barientos said. “There’s a power within us that connects us to the Greatest Power – God who will take care of everything.”

Reflecting on her achievement, she said “Dreams really do come true with God’s blessings, hard work, fervent prayers, perseverance, and the support of family, friends, mentors, those who truly love me, and those who have been instrumental along the way. I am deeply indebted to God and gratified to receive more than I ever deserved.”

Challenges of an OFW

Barientos emphasized that the life of an OFW is incredibly challenging. She noted that negative comments about OFWs often lead many to abandon their dreams, discouraging them from pursuing their aspirations.

“As OFWs, there’s always a negative connotation,” she said, explaining how she is not blind to the negative comments from the people around her. “Maraming OFW na depressed. I wanted to inspire and touch other people’s lives. Meron namang hope,” Barientos said.

“There’s always power within us,” Barientos encouraged everyone. “Maraming magaling na Filipinos, but they never tried. During sa workshop namin, we were more than 10 Filipinos. Maraming ganun nag-start. Pero I think dalawa lang kami na nagkaroon ng book.”

Her message for OFWs who want to write and publish their books is simple: take action and make it consistent. “Pag dasal lang, pero hindi tatrabahuhin, walang mangyayari,” Barientos said.

“Marami ang nagsimula, konti lang ang nakatapos. It’s like a marathon. It doesn’t necessarily mean na slow ka. As long as consistent ka, matatapos ka rin,” she concluded.