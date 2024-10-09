Dubai’s public beaches recognized as safe spaces for People of Determination with autism

Dubai Municipality’s public beaches made history by becoming the first beaches to be recognized as safe, inclusive spaces for people of determination with autism.

The Municipality’s beaches have become the first to receive the Certified Autism Center (CAC) certificate from the International Board of Certification and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

This achievement is the very first of its kind in the world. The certification highlights that the public beaches in Dubai are equipped with facilities and features that make them autism-friendly.

The features of Dubai’s public beaches are in line with the leadership’s mission to set the emirate as the best city in the world to live in and visit. Moreover, the global achievement shows the Municipality’s ongoing efforts to ensure a safe and integrated environment for everyone to enjoy Dubai’s public beaches and vital facilities.

Dubai Municipality never ceases providing its employees with educational programs and training workshops that can help them serve people of determination with autism much better.