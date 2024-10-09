Dubai limousine sector records growth in first half of 2024

Dubai’s luxury vehicle (limousine) transportation sector has achieved significant growth in the first half of the year, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

In a press release, the RTA announced that limousine passenger numbers for the first six months of 2024 reached 37,858,890, marking a 50% increase of 12 million compared to the 25,223,984 recorded during the same period last year.

Additionally, the number of trips using luxury vehicles also grew by 50% or 7,261,440 to 21,757,983 during the January to June period of 2024. The year-ago figure was 14,496,543.

“This vital sector has witnessed steady growth over the past six years. Accordingly, to meet the growing demand for this type of transport, we have increased the number of companies from 123 in the first half of last year to 244 in the first half of this year,” Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the Public Transport Agency at RTA, said.

As a result of the increase in the number of companies in the sector, the number of luxury vehicles rose to 14,480 in the second half of this year, up from 9,544 registered from January to June last year, Shakri noted.

Further, he emphasized that this remarkable growth in numbers reflects RTA’s commitment to developing this vital transport sector in the emirate by offering innovative services that enhance customer experience and satisfaction.

These efforts contribute to the economic and digital growth of the emirate, solidifying its status as a global hub for work, investment, and tourism, Shakri added.

The luxury vehicle transportation sector encompasses both traditional limousines and vehicles available for electronic reservations, RTA said.