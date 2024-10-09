Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi bans poisonous oleander plant within the emirate

Camille Quirino

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) banned the cultivation, production, propagation, and circulation of the poisonous oleander plant with the emirate.

According to Resolution No. (4) of 2024, issued by ADAFSA’s Board of Directors, all establishments and individuals must adhere to the law and safely remove the oleander plant from their premises within months from the date of publication in the Official Gazette.

However, the law permits the cultivation, production, and circulation of oleander for research and scientific purposes, subject to ADAFSA’s approval.

The oleander plant is as dangerous as it is beautiful. Every part of this plant—from its leaves and stems to its flowers and seeds—is highly toxic. Often seen along roadsides and rocky valleys for its visual appeal, oleander harbors toxic cardiac glycosides. Even a small dose, if ingested, can lead to severe symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, irregular heartbeat, and in extreme cases, can be fatal.

Both local and federal laws agree with this decision, aiming to protect community members, especially children and pets.

In a news article by state agency WAM, ADAFSA’s Deputy Director General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs, Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, said: “Banning the cultivation of poisonous oleander is a proactive measure to safeguard the health of our community. At ADAFSA, we are deeply committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public, particularly children and pets.”

ADAFSA advised all citizens and residents to avoid touching or eating any unknown plants and urged them to dispose of the oleander plant safely and report any violations.

If exposed, one can call the 24/7 hotline of the Poison and Drug Information Services (PDIS) at 800424.

