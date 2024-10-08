Sheikh Zayed Festival set to begin on November 1

The Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024-2025 is set to begin on November 1, 2024, until February 28 next year in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, this year’s edition will be held under the theme “Hayakum,” meaning “Welcome” in Arabic.

The festival will feature more than a thousand shows and public events showcasing the UAE’s cultural landscape, including traditional markets and cultural performances.

The new edition promises significant updates, including including redesigned attractions and a fresh lineup of activities, and the introduction of weekly themed festivals for the first time, aiming to provide the visitors with a globally-inspired cultural and entertainment atmosphere.

The weekly festivals will include the National Day Celebrations Festival, the Children’s and Cartoon Characters Festival, the New Year’s Celebrations Festival featuring lights, lasers, and fireworks, the Arts, Flowers, and Plants Festival, the East Asia Festival, the Food & Desserts Festival, and the Ramadan Festival.

Key highlights will include the ‘Union Parade,’ a celebration of national unity, and the UAE National Day, featuring folk art, parades, raffles, drone shows, and fireworks.

The festival will also host over 6,000 international cultural events, with participation from more than 30,000 exhibitors and participants, targeting to attract millions of guests.