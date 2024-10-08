Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Jonvic Remulla named new DILG secretary

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago

Screengrab from RTVM / Photo courtesy: Jonvic Remulla/FB

Former Cavite Governor Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla is the new secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Remulla took his oath of office on Tuesday, Oct. 8, before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañan Palace, replacing Benhur Abalos who resigned to pursue a Senate seat.

In a statement, Remulla expressed his gratitude and readiness to serve the nation.

“I wholeheartedly accept this responsibility to serve not just Cavite, but the entire country,” Remulla said in a Facebook post.

Remulla said realizing his vision for the agency will require more than just words.

“Ang aking adhikain mula noon pa man ay ang ipagtibay ang kakayahan ng lokal na pamahalaan at kapulisan para maging pantay ang karapatan ng lahat at tungo sa mas mabuting kinabukasan,” he wrote, noting that his goal has always been to strengthen local governments and law enforcement to ensure equality and a better future.

“Ito po ay hindi makakamit sa puro salita lamang or worse, ang pang-aaway ng walang hanggan. This can only be done through consensus building, community empowerment, and enhancing civic responsibility,” he added.

Remulla expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in him by Caviteños over the last 29 years, 11 and a half of which he served as governor.

“I believe I am leaving Cavite in a much better state than when I first took office. Today, Cavite is recognized as the most business-friendly province in the country,” Remulla remarked.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Assistant Secretary Genevieve E. Velivaria Guevarra from the Department of Agriculture 2

Philippines showcases top agricultural products at Middle East’s largest agricultural trade show

14 hours ago
Ybeth Photo 2024 10 07T171758.164

South Korea president in PH for two-day state visit

16 hours ago
Ybeth Photo 2024 10 07T155741.403

Nora Aunor seeks House seat as People’s Champ party-list nominee

18 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 19T122949.635

Ex-President Duterte to run as Davao mayor

19 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button