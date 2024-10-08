Jonvic Remulla named new DILG secretary

Former Cavite Governor Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla is the new secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Remulla took his oath of office on Tuesday, Oct. 8, before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañan Palace, replacing Benhur Abalos who resigned to pursue a Senate seat.

In a statement, Remulla expressed his gratitude and readiness to serve the nation.

“I wholeheartedly accept this responsibility to serve not just Cavite, but the entire country,” Remulla said in a Facebook post.

Remulla said realizing his vision for the agency will require more than just words.

“Ang aking adhikain mula noon pa man ay ang ipagtibay ang kakayahan ng lokal na pamahalaan at kapulisan para maging pantay ang karapatan ng lahat at tungo sa mas mabuting kinabukasan,” he wrote, noting that his goal has always been to strengthen local governments and law enforcement to ensure equality and a better future.

“Ito po ay hindi makakamit sa puro salita lamang or worse, ang pang-aaway ng walang hanggan. This can only be done through consensus building, community empowerment, and enhancing civic responsibility,” he added.

Remulla expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in him by Caviteños over the last 29 years, 11 and a half of which he served as governor.

“I believe I am leaving Cavite in a much better state than when I first took office. Today, Cavite is recognized as the most business-friendly province in the country,” Remulla remarked.