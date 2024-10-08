Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Isko Moreno files candidacy for Manila Mayor in 2025 race

Photo courtesy: Isko Moreno Domagoso/FB

Former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) on Tuesday, announcing his bid to return as Manila mayor in the 2025 elections.

Moreno previously served as the city’s mayor from 2019 to 2022.

In the upcoming election, he will be up against his former ally, current Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, who filed her COC on October 3. Also in the race are Tutok to Win party-list Rep. Sam Verzosa, who formalized his candidacy on Sunday, and Arnel Karingal.

Moreno’s running mate, Chi Atienza, has also filed her COC, while his son, Joaquin Domagoso, is running for a councilor seat.

Meanwhile, blogger Mocha Uson has filed her COC for councilor.

Uson was previously appointed as a deputy administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in 2019 and served as assistant secretary in the Presidential Communications Operations Office in 2017.

