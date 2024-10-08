Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Apollo Quiboloy files COC for Senator

Detained doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy has filed a certificate of candidacy for Senator. It was filed by one of his lawyers being his authorized representative.

Mark Tolentino, Quiboloy’s representative, said that the preacher wanted to be a “part of the country’s solution.”

“Tumakbo siya dahil sa Diyos at Pilipinas nating mahal.”

He also said that Quibiloy’s platforms will be “God-centered” and Philippines-centered.

The detained doomsday preacher will also push legislation for the welfare of OFWs, Indigenous People and tourism.

Philippine National Police spox PBGen. Jean Fajardo says the PNP respects detained pastor Apollo Quiboloy’s filing of Certificate of Candidacy for senator.

She notes that Quiboloy is entitled to run for office until such time that he is convicted and disqualified by the court.

