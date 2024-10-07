Philippines showcases top agricultural products at Middle East’s largest agricultural trade show

The Philippines has sent delegates showcasing a variety of products from our home country at AGRA Middle East, the largest agricultural trade show in the region.

The event, with over 150 exhibitors and more than 6,000 attendees expected, is designed to connect attendees with potential clients and industry leaders, offering invaluable networking opportunities on the show floor.

Held on October 7-8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, this event will run from 9 AM to 6 PM in Sheikh Saeed Halls 2 & 3, welcoming industry professionals from across the globe.

The PH pavilion showcased distinctive products rarely seen in daily life, like yellow catsup made from mangoes! According to Assistant Secretary Genevieve E. Velivaria-Guevarra from the Department of Agriculture (DA), these innovations help highlight the uniqueness of Philippine products.

“During the mango season, yung production would be more than your consumption, so we have to do some interventions para hindi masayang yung mangga,” Assistant Secretary Genevieve E. Velivaria-Guevarra from the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.

She explained that the Philippines faces a unique challenge: the country has an abundant production of produce. With such high yields, the issue lies in finding ways to distribute or develop innovative methods to preserve them. “So usually gagawin natin siyang puree, sauce, ketchup, sauce,” she said, explaining how mango catsup came to existence.

“Yun nga, ang color niya is yellow. Parang weird lang for us na medyo ang notion natin with ketchup is red dahil it’s supposed to be tomato,” Assistant Secretary Velivaria-Guevarra said. They considered changing its color, but that would go against their goal of making it stand out.

AGRA Middle East presents an excellent opportunity for agricultural enthusiasts and professionals to explore the latest innovations in crop farming, animal health, aquaculture, horticulture, and AgraTech. Visitors can register for free to attend and experience firsthand the products and services that can enhance their business operations and improve their bottom line.

Other high-ranking officials, such as H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, visited the Philippine pavilion, showing the love and support for Filipino products.