FIFA president announces PH to host first FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup

Screengrab from gianni_infantino/IG

The Philippines is set to host the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup next year, according to International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino.

Infantino made the announcement on his Instagram account at the weekend, where he also said that the tournament will take place from November 21 to December 7, 2025.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am delighted to announce that the dates for the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup in the Philippines have been confirmed… Congratulations to the Philippines!” he said, noting that 16 countries will vie for the title. These teams will be representing six continental confederations.

A report said that there are three venues being proposed, including the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, SM Mall of Asia Arena, and Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Another report highlighted the press conference held by the Philippine Football Federation, where its president, John Gutierrez, stated that a site in Iloilo and the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City are being considered as initial venues, while they continue to explore other potential locations.

Along with FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, FIFA also organizes three other global women’s competitions such as FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, and FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

